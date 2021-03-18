First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,343,000.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.22. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.94 and a 52-week high of C$30.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.