First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke Sells 9,000 Shares

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FRME stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 155,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

