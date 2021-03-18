First National Financial (TSE:FN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:FN traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.99. 14,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.52.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.