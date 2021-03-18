First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

