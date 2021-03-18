First Solar (FSLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $69.00.

2/25/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/10/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/28/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $120.00.

1/20/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 179,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,485,838. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

