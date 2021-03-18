First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 2.02% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFDI. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

