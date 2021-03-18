First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.28% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $83,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $127.40 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.