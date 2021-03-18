FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

FirstService stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $158.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $251,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

