Fisker (FSR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00.

3/9/2021 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/4/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

2/26/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FSR stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 10,413,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,009,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

