Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Five Below worth $90,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.