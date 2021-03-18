Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

FIVE stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $201.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

