Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.
FIVE stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $201.48.
In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
