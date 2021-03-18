Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.