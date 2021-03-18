Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

