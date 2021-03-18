Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48.
In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.