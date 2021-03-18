Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.
Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the period.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
