Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

