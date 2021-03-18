Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Shares of FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

