Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

