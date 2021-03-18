Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $229.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $214.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.