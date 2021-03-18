Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 9.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $214.15 and last traded at $216.06. 1,111,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,303,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

