Flamingo (FLM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.13 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $83.52 million and approximately $36.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.