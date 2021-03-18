FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0091

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $509,748.20 and approximately $617.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.09 or 0.00627431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034325 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.