FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Tops $90,366.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. FLO has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $90,366.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.