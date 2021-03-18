Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.15 and last traded at $93.73. 642,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 745,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

