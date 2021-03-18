Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $961.39 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Flow has a market capitalization of $961.39 million and $43.13 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $31.59 or 0.00054390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00061639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00644079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

