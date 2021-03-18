Flowchain (FLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,367.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $17,836.89 and approximately $37,367.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00632033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.