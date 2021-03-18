Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLUIF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Santander downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$28.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Fluidra has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

