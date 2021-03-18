Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Santander lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$28.66 on Thursday. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.