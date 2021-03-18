Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Santander lowered Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

FLUIF remained flat at $$28.66 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

