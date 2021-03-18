Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Fluor makes up approximately 4.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.53% of Fluor worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

