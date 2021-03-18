Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.41

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.41 and last traded at $118.73, with a volume of 23916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

