Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £133.43 ($174.33).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

LON FLTR opened at £167.05 ($218.25) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and a 52 week high of £171.30 ($223.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 585.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of £137.40.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

