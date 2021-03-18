FNB Protocol (FNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $1.89 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

