Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,078 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 57,314 shares during the period. Foot Locker accounts for 2.9% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.53% of Foot Locker worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 33,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.