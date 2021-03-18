Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.87

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 76321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

