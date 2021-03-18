Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $173.05 and last traded at $173.06. 1,613,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,304,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

