Fosse Capital Partmers LLP Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,008,000. Alphabet accounts for about 20.7% of Fosse Capital Partmers LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 933.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet stock traded down $33.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,048.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,035.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,758.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

