Fountain Price Reaches $0.0104 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $921,824.56 and approximately $10,381.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

