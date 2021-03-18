Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,849 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.