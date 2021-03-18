Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 6.6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 944,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,290,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $931.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

