Freed Investment Group Takes $7.33 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

