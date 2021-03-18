Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0015

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $811,033.29 and approximately $42,240.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

