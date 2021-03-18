Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The firm has a market cap of C$650.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.50.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

