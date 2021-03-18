Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Gap Up to $2,585.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585 ($33.77), but opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.21). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($35.41), with a volume of 30,697 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,812.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,752.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.70.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

