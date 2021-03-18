FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and $62.57 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

