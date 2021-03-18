fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 5,294,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 23,465,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

