Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

FTEK stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 6.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Also, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at $524,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

