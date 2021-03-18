Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) were down 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $106.37. Approximately 1,987,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,269,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

