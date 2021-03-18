Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.05

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 12748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $24,732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.