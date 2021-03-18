Function X Price Up 41.7% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and $892,926.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.80 or 1.00048032 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038425 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012817 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00077781 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.