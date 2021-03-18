Function X Price Up 41.7% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and $892,926.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.80 or 1.00048032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00077781 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,810,463 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

