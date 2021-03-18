Fundamenta 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $423,566.43 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00061376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00134952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00640582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00075637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,210,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,988 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.