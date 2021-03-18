Fundsmith LLP Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.49. 34,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,643. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

